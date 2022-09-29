Report: Mac Jones delivers surprising message to Patriots teammates

Mac Jones has not practiced this week after he suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the quarterback has apparently not ruled out playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported on Thursday that Jones was at the Patriots’ facility helping the team prepare to face Green Bay. While he was not on the practice field, Jones is operating as if he will play Sunday and has told teammates not to count him out.

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

Given all we know about the injury, it would be a shock if Jones did not miss at least one game.

Tests on Monday revealed that Jones has a severe high ankle sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the injury is one that would result in surgery for many people, but Jones and the Patriots are still discussing options. A high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury for NFL players.

The Patriots are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to injury updates. Bill Belichick stuck to his usual script when asked about Jones’ status on Wednesday. Most people assume veteran Brian Hoyer will start against the Packers, but New England will probably wait until the last second to announce a decision.