 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 29, 2022

Report: Mac Jones delivers surprising message to Patriots teammates

September 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones has not practiced this week after he suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the quarterback has apparently not ruled out playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported on Thursday that Jones was at the Patriots’ facility helping the team prepare to face Green Bay. While he was not on the practice field, Jones is operating as if he will play Sunday and has told teammates not to count him out.

Given all we know about the injury, it would be a shock if Jones did not miss at least one game.

Tests on Monday revealed that Jones has a severe high ankle sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the injury is one that would result in surgery for many people, but Jones and the Patriots are still discussing options. A high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury for NFL players.

The Patriots are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to injury updates. Bill Belichick stuck to his usual script when asked about Jones’ status on Wednesday. Most people assume veteran Brian Hoyer will start against the Packers, but New England will probably wait until the last second to announce a decision.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus