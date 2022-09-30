Reporter offers surprising update on Mac Jones’ ankle injury

Mac Jones suffered what has been described as a severe ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but speculation is building that the New England Patriots quarterback could play through it in Week 4.

Jones was present at the start of practice on Friday, which came as a huge surprise to just about every reporter in attendance. That could put him on track to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Shortly before the start of Friday’s practice, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that Jones has been responding well to treatment on his left ankle. She added that reports about the severity of Jones’ high ankle sprain appear to have been “overstated.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Monday that Jones’ ankle injury is one that would result in surgery for many people. A high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury for NFL players.

Despite that, Jones has reportedly been telling teammates not to rule him out for Sunday’s game.

It is hard to take anything at face value when it comes to injuries and the Patriots. Bill Belichick loves keeping the media and opponents in the dark about the status of his players, and the situation with Jones is no different. The Patriots will almost certainly wait until the last second to announce their starting quarterback for the Packers game. If Jones sits, veteran Brian Hoyer will replace him.