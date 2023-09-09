 Skip to main content
Patriots make decision on backup quarterback

September 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick with a headset

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have made their call on who will back up Mac Jones at quarterback.

The Patriots elevated Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster on Saturday and released Matt Corral, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That essentially means the Patriots will open the season with the same quarterback depth chart they had for most of the preseason.

Corral was seen as an intriguing addition for the Patriots, having claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers at the end of preseason. He was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, and the move seemed to signal that Zappe had real competition for the backup role.

The Patriots may have had a different plan with Corral and Zappe that was ultimately foiled by the NFL. Corral will now look for a new landing spot, with Zappe getting the QB2 designation.

