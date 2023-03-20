Texans signing 2 key offensive players in free agency

The Houston Texans are working hard to make sure their next quarterback will at least have some weapons around him from year one.

The Texans on Monday agreed to terms with free agent running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz, according to reports. Singletary is getting a one-year deal worth roughly $3.75 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while Schultz’s agreement is worth $9 million for one year, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both Schultz and Singletary figure to see ample time on the field for a Texans team that was badly in need of talent on offense. Houston traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday, so Schultz in particular stands to get a lot of targets. He was the Cowboys’ second-leading receiver in 2022 with 577 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

Singletary was the lead back for the Buffalo Bills in 2022, tallying 819 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He may end up sharing the backfield role with Dameon Pierce, who impressed as a rookie for Houston last year.