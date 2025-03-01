Patriots reportedly interested in Super Bowl hero in free agency

The New England Patriots might reportedly pursue a Super Bowl LIX hero in free agency to try to get themselves back in contention.

The Patriots want to bolster their offensive and defensive lines, and one of their top targets is Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams, according to Karen Guregian, Mark Daniels, and Chris Mason of MassLive. Williams is viewed as a good fit in coach Mike Vrabel’s system and is only 25 years old.

Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry is also viewed as a possible target, as the Titans have given him permission to seek a trade. The Patriots may pursue him if the Titans end up needing to cut him instead.

Williams appears to be the main prize. He had something of a breakout season in 2024, with five sacks and ten quarterback hits in 17 games. He was dominant in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had two sacks and four total tackles.

The Patriots had 28 sacks as a team in 2024, and no one player had more than five. The pass rush is an obvious target for improvement for the organization.

The Eagles are in danger of losing a lot of talent on their defensive line. Williams is not the only player from that unit that will command top dollar in free agency and may be priced out of a return to Philadelphia.