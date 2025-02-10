Eagles’ Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat speaks on his free agency after big win

Josh Sweat can take the next few weeks off to celebrate, but he will then have an important decision to make on his NFL future.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Sweat was a hero for the team during their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He logged 2.5 of the Eagles’ six sacks on Patrick Mahomes, tied for the team lead with an additional two tackles for loss, and finished with six tackles overall in Philly’s 40-22 trouncing of Kansas City.

Mahomes is sacked by Josh Sweat! : #SBLIX on FOX

: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/pXdDlHTtxu — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Addressing reporters afterwards, Sweat, who will be a free agent next month, spoke on his impending foray into the open market.

“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation,” Sweat said, per Jeff McLane of the Philly Inquirer. “I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy.”

Sweat, still only 27 years old, has been with the Eagles since they picked him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 130 overall). He made a Pro Bowl team with Philadelphia in the 2021 campaign and also survived recent trade rumors to become a valued member of Vic Fangio’s defense. Overall in 2024, Sweat logged 8.0 sacks to go along with 41 combined tackles and two passes defended in 16 games.

In addition to Sweat, Zack Baun, Milton Williams, Brandon Graham, and Avonte Maddox are among the Eagles’ other key free agents on the defensive side of the ball. While Philly obviously does not have infinite money to bring back all those guys, it sounds like Sweat is at least pleased with the situation that he already has with the Eagles.