Patriots facing major issue ahead of Week 2 game

The New England Patriots are hoping to bounce back from a tough Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have some serious injury concerns heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

As Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald notes, every member of the Patriots’ offensive line that entered the season as a projected starter is dealing with some sort of injury. Guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange were sidelined against the Eagles despite practicing in the weeks leading up to the game. Onwenu has an ankle injury while Strange is battling a knee issue. Starting tackle Riley Reiff began the season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Veteran center David Andrews played last Sunday but is now listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Starting left tackle Trent Brown is on the injury report with a concussion, though he played the entire game against Philly. Rookie Sidy Sow, who started at left guard in Week 1, also has a concussion.

To put it lightly, New England’s offensive line depth is being tested in the early part of the season. Mac Jones was only sacked twice in the 25-20 loss to the Eagles, which is not terrible given the circumstances.

With all the injuries the Patriots have up front, the Dolphins will likely dial up plenty of pressure on Sunday night. Bill Belichick may need several reserve players to step up and help keep Jones upright.