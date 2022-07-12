 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 12, 2022

Patriots trade former 1st-round pick to Bears

July 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
NKeal Harry in Patriots uniform

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) during warmups prior to a game agains the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have finally traded one of their former first-round picks.

The Pats on Tuesday sent N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are sending New England a 2024 7th-round pick as part of the deal.

Harry was a first-round pick by the Pats in 2019 out of Arizona State. Though he put up big numbers in college, Harry never became a significant contributor in New England.

In three seasons with the Pats, Harry had just 57 catches for 598 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has one more year left on his rookie contract.

The Bears may have been motivated to make the deal in response to the bad offseason for their receivers. David Moore was arrested on drugs and weapons charges. Byron Pringle also is facing allegations.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus