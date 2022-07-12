Patriots trade former 1st-round pick to Bears

The New England Patriots have finally traded one of their former first-round picks.

The Pats on Tuesday sent N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are sending New England a 2024 7th-round pick as part of the deal.

At long last, the #Patriots trade former first-rounder N'Keal Harry and it’s the #Bears as his landing spot for a 2024 7th rounder, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A solid upside move for Chicago, while New England moves on with a strong group itself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 12, 2022

Harry was a first-round pick by the Pats in 2019 out of Arizona State. Though he put up big numbers in college, Harry never became a significant contributor in New England.

In three seasons with the Pats, Harry had just 57 catches for 598 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has one more year left on his rookie contract.

The Bears may have been motivated to make the deal in response to the bad offseason for their receivers. David Moore was arrested on drugs and weapons charges. Byron Pringle also is facing allegations.