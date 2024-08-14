Patriots trade away 4-time Pro Bowl DE

Matthew Judon has a new team.

Judon has been traded by the New England Patriots to the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots are receiving a third-round pick from the Falcons in return for the 4-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

The trade of Judon seemed inevitable after reports over the last few days indicated New England was listening to offers.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, was limited to four games last season after he suffered a torn biceps muscle early in the year. He still managed to accumulate four sacks despite his limited playing time.

Judon was arguably New England’s best defensive player in 2021 and 2022, totaling 28 sacks across the two seasons while appearing in all 17 games each year.

Judon is set to earn $6.5 million this season in what will be the final year of his deal. The Patriots had offered him an extension this offseason, but it apparently was not to his liking. It remains to be seen whether the Falcons will be giving him a contract extension.