Report: Multiple teams trying to trade for Patriots star

August 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have been in a contract stalemate with one of their best players this offseason, and it sounds like there are rival teams that are looking to capitalize on the situation.

Multiple teams have inquired about the possibility of trading for star pass-rusher Matthew Judon, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday.

Judon is in the final year of his contract and is set to make just $6.5 million in base salary. He is grossly underpaid relative to his production, which is why he is seeking a new deal. The tension between Judon and the Patriots seemed to reach a tipping point in training camp two weeks ago when Judon was seen having animated conversations with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and two members of the team’s front office before leaving the field.

Judon has since resumed practicing and tried to downplay things, but it would hardly be a surprise if he requested a trade.

The 31-year-old Judon was limited to four games last season after he suffered a torn biceps muscle early in the year, but he had four sacks in those four contests. Judon was arguably New England’s best defensive player in 2021 and 2022, totaling 28 sacks across the two seasons and appearing in all 17 games each year.

With another star pass-rusher from the AFC East having requested a trade on Monday, the Judon situation will be worth monitoring.

Matthew JudonNew England Patriots
