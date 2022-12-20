Patriots player ‘likes’ anti-Mac Jones social media post

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a big step back in his second NFL season, and one of the men who is tasked with protecting him may have lost faith in the former first-round pick.

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown had some interesting social media activity on Monday. The veteran “liked” a post that suggested Bill Belichick should inquire about reuniting with Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo after the season.

Great to see Trent Brown supporting Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/StI151rVuy — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 20, 2022

Brown can — and probably will — claim he hit the “like” button by mistake, but that is not a great sign for the Patriots.

Jones was impressive while leading the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie last season. That was when Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was still the offensive coordinator in New England. Belichick has tasked former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia with running his offense this season, and the results have been disastrous.

The Patriots should have gone to overtime against the Raiders on Sunday. Instead, players went off-script on one of the most mind-blowing plays you will ever see (video here). It resulted in a game-winning defensive touchdown for Las Vegas.

Belichick said after the game that the Patriots chose not to attempt a Hail Mary because Jones cannot throw the ball that far. Jones openly disagreed with that assessment.

Jones now has just 2,310 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on the season. His body language during recent games has been overwhelmingly negative. Between that and Brown’s social media activity, it is hard not to feel like the Patriots are having locker room issues.