Mac Jones did not seem happy with Matt Patricia again

Mac Jones may have said all the right things publicly, but his behavior during “Monday Night Football” in Week 14 told a different story about how he feels about Matt Patricia.

Jones was seen getting enraged on a few occasions during the New England Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones burned a timeout two plays into the third quarter to avoid a delay of game penalty. The Patriots quarterback was ticked off afterwards.

Mac Jones was not stoked about having to take a timeout there. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/Ei5gnh5zFr — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 13, 2022

Then later after the timeout, Jones appeared to wave off Patricia.

Mac Jones has had enough of Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/RJOA8RYP7L — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 13, 2022

The Patriots wound up kicking a field goal on the drive to tie the game at 13. Patricia seemed to get upset with his offensive coordinator again.

Mac Jones frustrated with Mat Patricia pic.twitter.com/UzvJUK15nA — Manuel Juarez (@juarman234) December 13, 2022

These video clips come a week after Jones went viral for complaining about the offense not taking shots down the field in a loss to Buffalo. Jones downplayed matters when speaking with ESPN reporter Lisa Salters ahead of the Week 14 game against Arizona. But it seems like there is lingering frustration from Jones towards his first-time offensive coordinator.