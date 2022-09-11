 Skip to main content
Patriots’ Week 1 offensive play-caller reportedly revealed

September 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during a timeout against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There has been a lot of talk over the past several months about who will call plays for the New England Patriots in the post-Josh McDaniels era, and we now know who is getting the first shot at the job.

Matt Patricia will be the offensive play-caller for the Patriots for their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Bill Belichick is expected to have a “heavy influence” on what the offense does as well.

Patricia’s official titles with the Patriots are senior football advisor and offensive line coach. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2017 before he left to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Many have been skeptical of Patricia’s ability to lead an offense, but Belichick seems to have faith in him.

Mac Jones and the Patriots have not looked good in the weeks leading up to the season. None of that will matter if they move the ball and put up points against Miami, but one recent report claimed Belichick could make a major change early in the season if things don’t go well.

