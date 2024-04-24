Lions lock down another franchise pillar with record contract

The Detroit Lions were busy on Wednesday as they locked down a second player to a massive contract extension.

The Lions agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension with offensive lineman Penei Sewell, according to reports. The agreement includes $85 million in guaranteed money, and makes Sewell the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman.

Sources: #Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell has agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that makes him the new highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The deal, which includes $85 million guaranteed, was done by Justin Schulman and Joe Panos of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/1LUydpbzwd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2024

Sewell posted an excited message on social media once the deal was agreed to.

DETROIT LETS ROCK All Glory To God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9PTi27vuli — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) April 24, 2024

After a breakthrough season that saw the Lions win the NFC North and reach the NFC Championship, the team is working hard to ensure its core stays together for years to come. Earlier Wednesday, they signed another core piece to a similarly record-setting deal.

The Lions selected Sewell seventh overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he quickly became an anchor on one of the better offensive lines in the league. He has made the Pro Bowl twice in his three years in the league, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.