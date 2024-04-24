 Skip to main content
Lions lock down another franchise pillar with record contract

April 24, 2024
by Grey Papke
Detroit Lions logo

Jun 5, 2018; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions logo on the front of a podium before practice at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions were busy on Wednesday as they locked down a second player to a massive contract extension.

The Lions agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension with offensive lineman Penei Sewell, according to reports. The agreement includes $85 million in guaranteed money, and makes Sewell the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman.

Sewell posted an excited message on social media once the deal was agreed to.

After a breakthrough season that saw the Lions win the NFC North and reach the NFC Championship, the team is working hard to ensure its core stays together for years to come. Earlier Wednesday, they signed another core piece to a similarly record-setting deal.

The Lions selected Sewell seventh overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he quickly became an anchor on one of the better offensive lines in the league. He has made the Pro Bowl twice in his three years in the league, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

