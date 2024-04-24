Amon-Ra St. Brown gets record contract extension from Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past three seasons, and the Detroit Lions are now paying him accordingly.

The Lions have signed St. Brown to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal includes $77 million guaranteed.

Sources: The #Lions have a deal for one of the top young talents, agreeing on an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He gets 4 years and more than $120M with $77M guaranteed. The deal done by @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG makes St. Brown the highest-paid WR in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/EIoBNU6jJw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2024

The $77 million in guaranteed money is the highest for a wide receiver in NFL history. Cooper Kupp set the previous high mark when the Los Angeles Rams gave him $75 million guaranteed as part of his 3-year, $80 million extension in 2022.

St. Brown’s new $30 million salary also matches Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, making the two the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary.

St. Brown set career highs across the board in his third NFL season last year with 119 catches, 1,515 yards and 16 touchdowns. The former fourth-round pick out of USC was a First-team All-Pro last season and has made the Pro Bowl the last two years.

The 24-year-old St. Brown is one of a handful of star players who will be part of an upcoming Netflix series.