Everyone said the same thing after the Raiders hired Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Pete Carroll as their new head coach, which led people to say the same thing.

The AFC West was already loaded with good teams and coaches. They have the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid; the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton; and the Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh. All three aforementioned coaches have won championships and been to a Super Bowl. Now the division is adding Carroll, who has been to multiple Super Bowls and won championships in the NFL and college.

People were all saying that this is probably the most accomplished a division’s head coaches have ever been.

Don’t want to be hyperbole guy but has there ever been a division with better coaching? Legit asking because I don’t know. But Andy Reid, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Jim Harbaugh is cooking with straight gas and I can’t believe there’s been many better sets of coaches. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 24, 2025

This has to be the most accomplished collection of coaches in a single division in football history Andy Reid: 3 Super Bowl titles

Sean Payton: 1 Super Bowl title

Jim Harbaugh: 1 College National title

Pete Carroll: 1 Super Bowl title, 1 College National title https://t.co/ORET2k6sEw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2025

AFC West is now a division full of Legendary coaches. 5 Super Bowls, 3 Nattys, and tons of playoff success. What a crazy division. pic.twitter.com/d8S7gQqBIU — JT 𝕏 (@CondorSZN) January 24, 2025

Someone even compared the level of coaches in the AFC West to a Mount Rushmore of coaches.

AFC West 2025 pic.twitter.com/ZpccT0vpZB — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) January 24, 2025

Some others pointed out the ages of the coaches in the division and noted how old they are. But most people instead used that to call the coaches accomplished.

Reid has won three Super Bowls and been to five of them.

Payton won a Super Bowl with the Saints.

Harbaugh has been to one Super Bowl and won a national championship in college.

Carroll has been to two Super Bowls and won one, and he won two national championships in college.

For those who are wondering, yes it’s possible that all four teams could make the playoffs in a season. It is unlikely to happen, but mathematically possible now that the NFL has seven teams qualify for the postseason per conference.