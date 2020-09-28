Pete Carroll addresses DK Metcalf’s boneheaded fumble

DK Metcalf committed what he hopes will go down as the worst blunder of his NFL career on Sunday, and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll does not have a whole lot to say about it.

Metcalf caught a long pass in the first quarter of Seattle’s game against the Dallas Cowboys that should have resulted in a 62-yard touchdown. He did not realize Trevon Diggs was right on his tail and failed to properly secure the ball, allowing Diggs to punch it out of the back of the end zone just before Metcalf crossed the goal line.

Carroll was asked about the play during his appearance on ESPN 710 Seattle Monday, and he simply said he doesn’t think any of his players will commit a mistake like that again this season.

Pete Carroll says on ESPN 710 Seattle radio show that "not much needed to be said'' to DK Metcalf after his fumble. "I don't think that's ever going to happen again to any of us.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 28, 2020

You can see the video of the Metcalf play here.

Metcalf ended up having a good game despite the blunder. He caught another long pass and score later in the game, finishing with four catches for 110 yards and a score. More importantly, the Seahawks won 38-31. Had they lost, Metcalf’s fumble would have stung a lot more.