Pete Carroll pulled gross move with his chewing gum during Panthers game

Pete Carroll is notorious for incessantly gnawing on gum during games, but he took it a step further on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

After a Tyler Lockett touchdown catch in the second quarter, the FOX broadcast showed the Seattle Seahawks coach Carroll on the sideline. He was seen removing his gum from his mouth and then … firing it into the distance (either into the crowd or towards the other end of the sideline).

Take a look.

Pete Carroll is so gross. Not only constant gum chewing but throws it wherever he wants. #Squawks #PeteCarrollGum #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/WBfT1042ih — Lori Lassen (@LRLassen) December 11, 2022

Carroll’s nasty move probably counts as a felony in multiple states. There is also plenty of ancedotal evidence to suggest that Carroll’s gum in particular, with how vigorously he always chomps on it, carries real biohazard risk.

The former Super Bowl champion Carroll is now in his 13th season coaching the Seahawks. Even if his gum-chewing has been a constant throughout that time, Carroll’s spit-and-chuck on Sunday had to be the grossest gum-related moment since the one that this fellow coach once had.