Pete Carroll to make history with Raiders

January 24, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Las Vegas RaidersPete Carroll
Pete Carroll with a headset on

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carroll has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is now set to make history when the 2025 season begins.

The Raiders on Friday signed Carroll to a three-year contract that reportedly includes a team option for a fourth season. When the deal becomes official, Carroll will be the oldest head coach in NFL history.

Carroll will turn 74 on Sept. 15, which is just after the start of the 2025 NFL season. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, Romeo Crennel is currently the oldest head coach in NFL history. Crennel was 73 years and 199 days old at the time he coached his last game with the Houston Texans on Jan. 3, 2021.

That means Carroll will be the oldest head coach in NFL history to coach a regular-season game when the Raiders kick off their 2025 campaign.

Many were stunned when the Seattle Seahawks pushed Carroll out after last season. Seattle clearly wanted to get younger, however, as they replaced Carroll with 37-year-old Mike Macdonald.

Obviously, the Raiders are not concerned about Carroll’s age. Carroll has always been one of the most energetic coaches in football, and he insisted he had not lost his enthusiasm or passion for the game when the Seahawks essentially fired him. We expect to see that same energy even from a 74-year-old Carroll.