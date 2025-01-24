Pete Carroll lands NFL head coach job

Pete Carroll has been looking to return to the NFL sideline, and the former Super Bowl champion has now made that happen.

Carroll has reached an agreement to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the two sides on Friday agreed to a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth year.

Ben Johnson was said to be the Raiders’ top target, but he was named the head coach of the Chicago Bears earlier this week. Carroll became the favorite at that point and appears to have widespread support within the organization.

The biggest question about Carroll was his age, as the 73-year-old will now become by far the oldest head coach in the NFL. Andy Reid is currently the oldest head coach in the league at age 66.

Carroll was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2023. Many were stunned when the team pushed him out after last season given the success Carroll had. The Seahawks won a championship under Carroll in 2013 and returned to the Super Bowl the following year, when they lost to the New England Patriots.

Carroll openly said he wanted to keep his job with the Seahawks. He insisted he still had the same energy and passion for the game, and the three-year deal in Las Vegas proves that the Raiders believe him.

Though he was said to be eyeing a different NFL head coach job at one point, Carroll will embrace the challenge of rebuilding in Las Vegas.