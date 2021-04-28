Pete Carroll reveals how he dealt with Russell Wilson drama during offseason

Outwardly, it appeared that the Seattle Seahawks dealt with a fair bit of drama this offseason. Coach Pete Carroll insists that’s not the case.

In his pre-draft presser on Wednesday, Carroll said the team had never entertained trading quarterback Russell Wilson, and that was the understanding when Carroll spoke to Wilson as well.

Carroll says they didn't feel need to say anything about Russell Wilson's status earlier because they felt "there really wasn't a problem.'' Says there was nothing to put a pin into. Says Wilson and Seahawks "were fine'' all along. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 28, 2021

Carroll also denied reports that said Wilson was unhappy at not being given input into some staff and personnel decisions.

Carroll says Wilson "never made a statement'' about wanting more input in team decisions. But notes they have always kept him in the loop. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 28, 2021

Carroll and the Seahawks are very strongly going out of their way to say there was no Wilson drama. Maybe it wasn’t as big a deal in the building as it seemed outside of it. That said, agents usually don’t publicly reveal trade lists if everything is perfect behind the scenes.

There is ample evidence now that Wilson is fully committed to helping the team in any way possible. When he eventually speaks for himself, we may learn more, but for now, it seems whatever issues were there have been put off to the side for now.