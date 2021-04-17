Chris Carson reveals how Russell Wilson recruited him back to Seahawks

For all the talk about Russell Wilson’s dissatisfaction with the Seattle Seahawks, it sounds like he continues to act like someone very committed to the organization.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who re-signed with the team on a multi-year contract, said in an interview that Wilson had heavily lobbied him to return to the organization when he became a free agent.

“He was definitely in my ear,” Carson said of Wilson, via John Boyle of the team’s official website. “We talked about it before the season ended that we didn’t want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason.”

Things were bad enough during the offseason that Wilson’s agent was publicly naming potential trade destinations. Now, weeks later, Wilson has worked to recruit at least two players back to the Seahawks. For all that chatter about a trade, it’s pretty clear now that he is going absolutely nowhere.