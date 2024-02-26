NFL insider makes surprising prediction about what Bears will do in draft

The Chicago Bears have the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and many people believe they plan to use it to draft Caleb Williams. One longtime NFL insider sees it going another way.

Peter King of NBC Sports on Monday published his final “Football Morning in America” column, as the respected NFL writer and reporter is retiring after 44 years of work. While he noted that he has no inside information about the Bears’ current thinking, King believes Chicago is going to trade the No. 1 pick and stick with Justin Fields.

One scenario that King can envision unfolding is the Bears first moving back to No. 2 via a trade with the Washington Commanders, who undoubtedly would love to have Williams. If the Bears go that route, King believes they could then trade back a second time, possibly with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8. That might allow Chicago to maximize returns and land an even bigger haul than expected.

The question is whether the Bears still believe in Fields. New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said recently that he knows Fields can succeed in his offense, though he was a bit evasive with his response.

The Bears still have two months to gauge the trade markets for both Fields and the No. 1 pick. There is a chance even they do not know what they are going to do yet, but oddsmakers seem to think they are high on Williams. That is why an AFC team has been listed as the heavy favorite to land Fields in the coming weeks.