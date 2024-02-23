New Bears OC offers his take on Justin Fields’ future

New Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is not going to publicly say which quarterback he expects to be working with after the NFL Draft. However, he certainly seems to believe that Justin Fields will be a fit in his offense if the quarterback has to be.

Waldron addressed the media on Thursday and was evasive regarding Fields. He did, however, make clear that he sees Fields as a fit for his offense, which thrives on “adaptability.”

“In my past experiences with different quarterbacks, different experience levels, whether I was in the coordinator role or in a role as a position coach, I’ve felt that way. I’ve felt different quarterbacks have been able to set foot into the system, be able to learn it quickly — that starts with us being able to teach it in a good and efficient manner where they understand it — and then being able to go and adjust because each guy’s gonna have a different skillset. What direction does it go? The players really take ownership and control of that,” Waldron said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

In other words, Waldron thinks Fields could succeed in his offense. He also thinks the same of Caleb Williams, who appears to be the more likely quarterback of the future from Chicago’s perspective.

Waldron will almost certainly have some say in which direction Chicago goes. He is wisely not playing his hand, but signs still point Fields likely winding up on the trade block while Williams is the draft choice.