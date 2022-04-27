Peyton Manning has great gesture in honor of late Demaryius Thomas

Peyton Manning is honoring his late former teammate Demaryius Thomas in a tremendous way.

The retired Hall of Fame QB Manning announced on Wednesday that he will be launching a new scholarship at Georgia Tech, Thomas’ alma mater, as a tribute to Thomas, who passed away at age 33 last year. The scholarship is being established through Manning’s PeyBack Foundation and will be named the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment.

A news release from Georgia Tech revealed that the scholarship will be for incoming freshman students from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised, with major financial need. Partial and full scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate both academic excellence and community service involvement.

Manning and Thomas were teammates on the Denver Broncos for four seasons from 2012 to 2015. That included Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win.

There were some other cool tributes to Thomas after his death in December. This scholarship established by Manning and Georgia Tech will be another great way of honoring Thomas’ memory.