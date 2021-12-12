Watch: Broncos had touching Demaryius Thomas tribute on first play

The Denver Broncos played with heavy hearts on Sunday as they continued to mourn the loss of Demaryius Thomas. There were several tributes to the late wide receiver before and during the game, including a very touching one on Denver’s first offensive play.

The Broncos lined up with 10 men on the field for their first play, leaving the “X” wide receiver position open. Receiver Courtland Sutton took a knee on the sideline during the play. Denver let the play clock run down and took a delay of game penalty, which the Detroit Lions declined.

The @Broncos lined up with 10 men on the first play of the game in tribute to Demaryius Thomas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nL6RxGx7Bj — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

Several Broncos players also showed up to the stadium wearing Thomas’ No. 88 jersey. There were portraits and tributes seen in and around Empower Field at Mile High.

🧡💙#BroncosCountry, come stop by and pay your respects to Demaryius Thomas on your way into @EmpowerField. pic.twitter.com/1NPMhzeomJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021

Thomas, who was 33, died unexpectedly on Thursday. His family said he had been suffering from seizures.

Thomas was one of the best receivers in the NFL during his time with the Broncos. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-2014 and four overall in his career. He was also known for being a great person, which was evident with the reactions we saw from around the NFL.