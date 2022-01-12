Peyton Manning and John Elway involved in rival bids for Broncos?

The long-rumored scenario of two Denver Broncos Super Bowl winners bidding against each other for control of the team could be coming to fruition.

A new report Tuesday suggested that the sale of the Broncos could proceed in the near future and would attract widespread interest. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette cited sources telling him six candidates would be involved, with John Elway and Peyton Manning both taking part in the process within rival groups.

With Bowlen-Kaiser lawsuit over, Broncos Joe Ellis will announce plan for new ownership quickly. According to my sources, six candidates to bid. Peyton Manning and John Elway will be in two different groups. Another Colorado-based group is doing the research for bid. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 11, 2022

The interest is no surprise on the part of either quarterback. Just prior to the holidays, a report surfaced suggesting Manning was very interested in an ownership role and was speaking to multiple potential bidders. Elway, who currently serves as team president, has also been preparing for this scenario.

While the Elway and Manning names will carry heavy weight, they are unlikely to be a decisive factor. We don’t know what the ownership groups will look like, who else will be involved, or who will bid most aggressively for the franchise. The two former quarterbacks rivaling each other for a stake in the franchise would be a fascinating scenario, though.