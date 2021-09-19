Report: John Elway interested in joining potential Broncos ownership group

As speculation grows about the possible sale of the Denver Broncos, there are some very intriguing rumors about parties that may be interested in buying the team.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Broncos quarterback and current team president John Elway has interest in joining a potential ownership group to buy the team if it is sold. Elway is said to be making “necessary preparations” in the event that the opportunity opens up.

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis has said no determination will be made on the team’s ownership until after the season. The franchise is currently held in trust under the name of Pat Bowlen, who died in 2019.

Elway’s interest could set up an incredibly fascinating situation. There are reports that he’s not the only high-profile name interested, which could lead to an interesting showdown.

Elway would need to enlist outside help to be able to afford the team, which Forbes values at $3.75 billion.