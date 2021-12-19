Peyton Manning still interested in owning piece of Broncos?

The Denver Broncos have been headed for a sale for quite some time, and there is a chance the franchise could officially change hands in the coming months. Though he has thrown cold water on the rumors, there is still talk of Peyton Manning being involved.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Manning is very interested in potentially owning a piece of the Broncos. The Hall of Famer has had discussions with several of the groups that are interested in buying the franchise. If Manning does become part of an ownership group, he could also serve in some sort of management role for the Broncos.

The Broncos are expected to sell for around $3 billion. La Canfora notes that the sale could be fast-tracked and voted on at the NFL meetings in March. There has been a longtime dispute with the heirs to late owner Pat Bowlen, but the situation is moving toward a resolution.

Manning and his family have lived in Denver since the former quarterback played for the team. He was asked fairly recently about the rumors that he wants to own the Broncos, and he cracked a joke about not having the financial means. Obviously, Manning would have no problem becoming a minority owner if he wanted to go that route.

Manning and his brother Eli have a good thing going with “ManningCast,” which is their alternate “Monday Night Football” telecast on ESPN2. They are reportedly going to be pursued by another company, so Peyton has no shortage of options. It’s unclear if he would want to join a Broncos ownership group while continuing with “ManningCast.”

Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports