Peyton Manning has hilarious trash talk for Tom Brady before ‘The Match’

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods got the best of Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” last year, so Manning has earned the right to talk a little trash ahead of this year’s event despite not playing in it. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer did just that on Monday.

Manning took part in a prediction show for the “The Match,” which will take place on Tuesday at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. He was asked about Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings at one point, and he reminded everyone that Brady would have more if not for Peyton and his brother Eli.

The quote was priceless:

Eli beat Tom twice, and Peyton eliminated him three times #CapitalOnesTheMatch always brings trash talk. Tom vs. Aaron Rodgers tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/RYrgeanfrs — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 5, 2021

The Manning brothers eliminated Brady and the New England Patriots from the postseason five times combined. Of course, Brady has been to the playoffs so many times that plenty of players have helped send him home. The one that really stings is Eli’s New York Giants spoiling the Patriots’ undefeated season. The younger Manning still trolls Brady about that to this day.

Brady has probably been too busy throwing haymakers at Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau to concern himself with what Peyton has to say. Don’t be surprised if he circles back at some point.