Peyton Manning admits he is pursuing Bill Belichick

If Bill Belichick doesn’t end up coaching in the 2024 season, he will be highly sought-after for a media role. Peyton Manning knows that quite well.

A report last week stated that Manning was pursuing Belichick to join the former quarterback’s Omaha Productions for some sort of venture. One of the ideas that reportedly was being kicked around was Belichick potentially partnering with Nick Saban for a show.

In a new interview published by The Athletic this week, Manning confirmed he is pursuing Belichick.

“If it comes to fruition, I think fans will be excited to see how incredibly brilliant Bill Belichick is when talking about football and how witty and funny he is,” Manning said.

Belichick reportedly made it known that he does not want to be a part of a studio show on NFL Sundays. Perhaps working out some other type of project through Manning’s company would be more appealing.

Manning’s comments about Belichick were included in an article discussing the former quarterback’s plans to be part of NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Manning was talked into the role by NBC’s Olympics host Mike Tirico, who also is the network’s lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL.