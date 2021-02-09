Peyton Manning has funny quote about how he is spending retirement

Peyton Manning’s life has undoubtedly changed since he retired from the NFL, but it’s clear he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

The newly-elected Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted recently he has no plans to get involved with the NFL in a formal capacity, but made light of his penchant for starring in television commercials.

“Nothing on the horizon for me right now,” Manning told Mike Klis of 9NEWS last week. “Still doing a lot of the same things you alluded to. Still on too many commercials. Probably on TV way too much.”

Manning is well-known for his Nationwide commercials, and also has a history with Papa John’s. Even though he’s been out of the league for five years, he’s still a regular on television — and yes, his detractors would probably argue that it’s too much.

Based on what we’ve heard about Manning’s future plans, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be leaving TV anytime soon, either.