Peyton Manning’s 13-year-old son turns heads in viral Pro Bowl video

The Manning family may never stop producing star quarterbacks, and Peyton’s son Marshall seems destined to receive the torch at some point.

Marshall Manning, Peyton’s 13-year-old son, turned heads at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. Marshall threw some passes to Ja’Marr Chase and other NFL stars, and his mechanics appeared to be on point.

The young Manning has an incredible throwing motion for a kid who is still a month shy of his 14th birthday. He also showcased some impressive footwork and his father’s patented quick release. You can see the video that went viral:

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who is Marshall’s cousin, will likely be the next member of the Manning family we see in the NFL. If Marshall’s remains on his current trajectory, he won’t be far behind.

Peyton and Eli Manning coached the AFC and NFC, respectively, at the Pro Bowl this year as they have since 2022. Marshall was also in attendance for the event a year ago, when he went viral for a much different reason.