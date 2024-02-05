 Skip to main content
Peyton Manning’s son has shady comment about Pro Bowl ending

February 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Marshall Manning Pro Bowl joke

Eli Manning’s NFC team got the better of Peyton Manning and the AFC at Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, but someone was not entirely convinced that the result was a fair one.

Peyton’s son Marshall Manning could be heard telling Eli after the game that “the refs won the game” and the ultimate outcome was “scripted.”

To be clear, Marshall did not seem serious. The NFC had just won the competition with a late goal line stand, so Peyton’s orbit, competitive as they are, was likely to be a bit salty about that outcome.

Of course, plenty of fans also joke about the NFL being scripted, some more seriously than others. It is pretty tough to imagine, however, that the league would bother giving the Pro Bowl that treatment. Besides, we have seen some other conspiracy theories fall apart over the course of the last few months.

