Peyton Manning left speechless over Aaron Rodgers ankle injury

September 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Peyton Manning was left speechless over Aaron Rodgers’ ankle injury.

Rodgers was carted off the field after the fourth play from scrimmage for the New York Jets offense during their season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night (video here). Rodgers had been sacked by Leonard Floyd and had his left ankle injured on the play.

Peyton and brother Eli were hosting their “ManningCast” for ESPN2 and the two were nearly speechless as replays were shown on TV.

“He’s down. He’s down. It’s his ankle,” Peyton said, before going silent.

Peyton held his hand over his mouth as he watched the situation unfold. Eli looked dumbfounded as well.

Rodgers was taken in for X-rays, which were negative. He was put in an air cast with what the team said was an ankle injury.

