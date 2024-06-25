 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 25, 2024

Peyton Manning makes bold prediction about Tennessee after CWS win

June 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Peyton Manning smiling

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning claps during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Tarik Glenn on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK

Peyton Manning was in attendance to watch Tennessee win the College World Series on Monday night, and the legendary quarterback believes plenty more big wins are coming for his alma mater.

Tennessee won their first baseball national title in school history with a 6-5 win over Texas A&M in the third game of the championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Manning, who was a star at Tennessee from 1994-1997, joined the celebration on the field after the game.

In one interview, Manning had a message about Tennessee sports. He said he believes the Vols’ huge win on Monday will be the first of many for all of the school’s athletic programs.

“To sit up there with Rick Barnes and Josh Heupel tonight and watch this — I’m telling you, this is not the last,” Manning said. “Tennessee’s coming in all sports. It’s a special night, but this is the first of several tonight. I really believe that.”

Manning is right that Tennessee’s basketball and football programs are also trending in a great direction. Josh Heupel inherited an 0-7 football team three years ago and has led the Vols to a 27-12 record over the past three seasons and back-to-back bowl wins. Rick Barnes and the Tennessee men’s basketball team went 27-8 this past season and reached the Elite Eight.

Manning has a strong relationship with several Tennessee coaches, including baseball coach Tony Vitello. The two even collaborated on a great video a few years back.

Article Tags

Peyton ManningTennessee Baseball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus