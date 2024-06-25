Peyton Manning makes bold prediction about Tennessee after CWS win

Peyton Manning was in attendance to watch Tennessee win the College World Series on Monday night, and the legendary quarterback believes plenty more big wins are coming for his alma mater.

Tennessee won their first baseball national title in school history with a 6-5 win over Texas A&M in the third game of the championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Manning, who was a star at Tennessee from 1994-1997, joined the celebration on the field after the game.

In one interview, Manning had a message about Tennessee sports. He said he believes the Vols’ huge win on Monday will be the first of many for all of the school’s athletic programs.

“To sit up there with Rick Barnes and Josh Heupel tonight and watch this — I’m telling you, this is not the last,” Manning said. “Tennessee’s coming in all sports. It’s a special night, but this is the first of several tonight. I really believe that.”

“This is not the last. Tennessee is coming in all sports.” – Peyton Manning

pic.twitter.com/uMTEXog0lh — Rocky Top Now (@rockytopnow) June 25, 2024

Manning is right that Tennessee’s basketball and football programs are also trending in a great direction. Josh Heupel inherited an 0-7 football team three years ago and has led the Vols to a 27-12 record over the past three seasons and back-to-back bowl wins. Rick Barnes and the Tennessee men’s basketball team went 27-8 this past season and reached the Elite Eight.

Manning has a strong relationship with several Tennessee coaches, including baseball coach Tony Vitello. The two even collaborated on a great video a few years back.