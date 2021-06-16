Peyton Manning teams with Tennessee baseball for ‘Omaha’ video

Peyton Manning congratulated the Tennessee Volunteers’ baseball team in a video that circulated on social media on Tuesday.

Tennessee’s baseball team beat LSU in the super regionals to earn a berth into the College World Series. Manning, who played football at the school, congratulated coach Tony Vitello with a video. Of course, the video played on the location of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., and Manning’s use of the word as an audible.

The joke may be about seven years old now, but people love to see Manning having fun.

The Vols are the No. 3 seed and will face unseeded Virginia in their first game on Sunday.