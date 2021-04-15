Peyton Manning to host ‘College Bowl’ quiz show

Peyton Manning has repeatedly turned down offers from networks to become an NFL analyst, but the legendary quarterback is still landing TV gigs.

The once-popular quiz show “College Bowl” is returning to NBC in June, and Brian Steinberg of Variety reports that Manning is going to host it. Peyton’s brother Cooper will also be involved in some capacity.

After debuting as a radio program in the 1950s, “College Bowl” moved to CBS and then NBC and aired from 1959 to 1970. The show involves teams of three that represent some of the top colleges in the country working together to answer questions on a wide range of topics. Manning’s alma mater, the University of Tennessee, is one of the schools that will be represented. Others include Ole Miss, where Eli Manning went to school, the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

Manning made a funny comment a couple months back about how his face is on TV too much, but he clearly enjoys it. While many expect him to eventually get into broadcasting or perhaps join an NFL team’s front office, it sounds like his focus will be elsewhere for the foreseeable future.