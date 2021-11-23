Phil Mickelson shares his 1 disappointment about Tom Brady

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady have seemingly become close in recent years, but Phil may have been given the impression that the relationship meant more to Brady than it actually does. The six-time major champion found that out the hard way on Monday night.

Julian Edelman was a guest on “ManningCast” during the New York Giants-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. The former NFL receiver shared a number of funny tidbits about Brady during the telecast, including that Brady calls many of his teammates “babe.” That was very disappointing for Mickelson.

Found out on the Manningcast that TB’s a “babe” guy. The reason this is so disappointing is he called me babe when we were partners in The Match and I thought I was the only one. Now to find out he calls everyone babe really crushes my heart 😢 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 23, 2021

It’s pretty well known that Brady calls everyone “babe.” His current and former teammates could tell you that, and so could many members of the media. Surely he didn’t mean to give Mickelson the wrong impression.

We hope Phil isn’t too hurt. He and Brady make an incredibly entertaining golf team, and we would hate to see this put a strain on that.