Philip Rivers’ high school players had the best reaction to his TD

Though he came out of retirement to play for the Indianapolis Colts, Philip Rivers technically remains the head coach at an Alabama high school. His players subsequently had a rare opportunity Sunday to watch their current coach throw an NFL touchdown pass.

Rivers has been the coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. since his initial retirement from the NFL. Naturally, when his current players became aware that he would start for the Colts on Sunday, they decided to throw a watch party.

Noah Moss, a running back on the team, shared video of the reaction when Rivers threw his first NFL touchdown pass since the 2020 season.

St. Michael football team watch party erupted when Coach Rivers threw his first TD back in the league. pic.twitter.com/VHXZrvIv4a — Noah Moss (@NoahMoss2026) December 14, 2025

There aren’t many high school football players that can say they watched their coach throw an NFL touchdown. They were almost as fired up as Rivers himself was.

Ultimately, Rivers’ efforts were not enough to win the game, as the Seattle Seahawks beat them 18-16. Rivers threw for 120 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 18-of-27 completions. The 44-year-old certainly looked his age at times, though he did keep the Colts in the game.