Philip Rivers was so hyped after throwing his first TD pass in 5 years

Uncle Phil has still got it.

44-year-old Philip Rivers drew the start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks just days after stunningly coming out of retirement to make an NFL comeback. During the second quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Rivers pulled off a remarkable feat — throwing his first touchdown in five years.

Rivers connected with wide receiver Josh Downs for an eight-yard strike that gave Indianapolis a 12-3 lead. Here is the video.

PHILIP RIVERS THROWING TDs IN 2025



INDvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Pp98lKDPlZ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

After throwing the touchdown, Rivers got so hyped. He let out a very cathartic fist pump and threw in a couple of celebratory leg kicks for good measure too.

The emotion from Philip Rivers. Nothing like it. pic.twitter.com/6tJ7DOhsdr — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

That was Rivers’ first touchdown in a span of roughly 1,800 days. His last passing TD came as a member of the Colts back in the 2020 season (on Jan. 3, 2021 in the season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars to be exact).

Fans were admittedly skeptical about how the eight-time Pro Bowler Rivers would look after such a (very) lengthy layoff, especially amid the unflattering photo of Rivers that went viral before Sunday’s game. But Rivers officially managed to get on the scoresheet during the contest, throwing career touchdown No. 422 some 258 weeks after he threw career touchdown No. 421.