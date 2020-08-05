Philip Rivers struggling to meet Colts teammates due to social distancing

There are plenty of added challenges for NFL training camps in 2020, but one underrated one comes into play if someone is new to a team.

Philip Rivers is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, and as a quarterback, he’s eager to learn his new teammates’ names, faces, and personalities. One problem: due to COVID-19 safety restrictions and social distancing, he’s finding it a little tough.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge in these mask things we’re wearing,” Rivers said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “I feel like I’ve got the offense pretty well down, but I’m trying to get a feel for the defensive guys and seeing their name plates.”

Quarterbacks especially want to know their teammates, so this is definitely an added wrinkle for Rivers to deal with. At least with the offense, he had a way to get a bit of an advantage, but everything else is still a work in progress.