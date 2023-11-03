Photo of George Pickens on sideline goes viral for 1 reason

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Thursday scored his first touchdown in nearly two years, and one of his teammates did not look all that happy for him.

Johnson caught a 3-yard touchdown from Kenny Pickett with just over 4 minutes remaining in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Most Steelers players were thrilled that their team took a late lead, but George Pickens looked like his team just lost the Super Bowl.

Pickens could not have had a worse night, so he was probably frustrated. He finished with 2 catches for -1 yard. He hauled in a pass that was initially ruled a touchdown late in the third quarter, but replays showed that Pickens somehow did not get his second foot down. You can see the play here.

There was also a play where Pickett missed a wide-open Pickens for what would have been a huge game.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett misses WR George Pickens on third down. Would’ve had a good 10-15 yards if the pass would’ve found Pickens. pic.twitter.com/ylkU1SMFRq — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 3, 2023

Pickens had no one to blame but himself for the overturned touchdown. At the end of the day, his team won. That should be all that matters, but we know it is now always that simple.