Crazy photo of Jalen Hurts’ pass protection on TD vs. Packers goes viral

Even despite Jason Kelce’s retirement, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line remains the best in the business.

The Eagles opened up the scoring during Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jahan Dotson during the first quarter. Thanks to some incredible protection from his O-line, Hurts had all day to find the open man on the play and did so with ease.

Whatchu know 'bout?!@JahanDotson's 1st Eagles TD is a BIG ONE! pic.twitter.com/8aYr3GYhM0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 12, 2025

An amazing photo went viral of just how well-protected Hurts was on that play. The photo, posted by the NFL’s official account on X, showed that each of the Eagles’ linemen had their one-on-on assignments completely on lock. Take a look.

That offensive line features multiple All-Pros, namely left tackle Jordan Mailata as well as right tackle Lane Johnson. Two others (left guard Landon Dickerson and center Cam Jurgens) were Pro Bowl selections this year, and the fifth member of the line (right guard Mekhi Becton) was a first-round pick in 2020.

You might have also heard that the Eagles’ O-line is pretty darn good when it comes to rushing plays too. But that sequence of pristine pass protection in Sunday’s playoff game is definitely going in their season highlight reel.