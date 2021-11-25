Steelers fan’s obituary takes funny shot at the team

Wayne Olexa, a 76-year-old Pittsburgh-area man, died “after a long bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” according to his family.

Olexa passed away on November 14 — the same day the Steelers and Detroit Lions played to an overtime tie. His family said that was all the life-long fan could handle.

“He was at his home with family when the Steelers went into overtime against the 0-8 Lions and that was all he could take,” his obituary read.

Olexa was a high school sports standout and inducted into both the Swissvale High School Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Wesleyan Hall of Fame. He was prolific in three sports — football, basketball and baseball — and even drew an MLB tryout for the Pittsburgh Pirates back in the 1960s.

Olexa is survived by his wife, Jolie, and their three children.