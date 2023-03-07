Police enter Joe Mixon’s home amid ‘shots fired’ investigation

Police entered the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon early Tuesday morning during an investigation into an incident that left a juvenile injured.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday night responded to a “shots fired” call in Anderson Township, Ohio, according to FOX 19 in Cincinnati. A juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, though it is unclear how the injuries were sustained. Deputies initially placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road that is located next to Mixon’s home.

At around 11 p.m., police placed at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard and extended the crime scene tape to include his property. Deputies were then observed banging on Mixon’s door and telling the homeowner to come outside. A vehicle entered the driveway at 12:15 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

FOX 19 reports that a law enforcement official arrived with an envelope of documents at Mixon’s house at 1:30 a.m. Several deputies entered the home minutes later and could be seen using flashlights inside. Three more deputies entered at around 2 a.m. carrying materials to take notes. The crime scene tape was removed at 3:20 a.m., and no arrests were made.

Mixon’s involvement in the investigation is unclear.

Mixon had a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this offseason for an incident in which he was accused of pointing a firearm at someone. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing, but the charges were dismissed the next day.

There has been talk that the Bengals could move on from Mixon for salary cap reasons.