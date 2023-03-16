Joe Mixon shares his side of story surrounding shooting incident

Joe Mixon will not be charged over an incident that took place outside his house in Cincinnati earlier this month, and the star running back has now shared his side of the story.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, released a lengthy statement on Thursday revealing that the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file any charges against Mixon. Schaffer said in the statement that Mixon had become “the victim of multiple threats of physical harm on social media and at his residence” after his address was “improperly released to the public” last month.

Schaffer said Mixon had returned to his house from California on March 6 with his sister Shalonda, her five children, her male companion, and Mixon’s physical therapist. That night, several vehicles pulled up in front of Mixon’s house and blocked the street. Mixon and the physical therapist saw multiple people carrying what appeared to be firearms into neighboring yards. One of the individuals, who turned out to be high schoolers, went to the trunk of his vehicle and got out what looked like a rifle.

Mixon said he feared for the safety of everyone in his home. He went outside to figure out what was going on and saw an individual racing toward his property with what he thought was a real firearm. At that point, Schaffer says someone else who was with Mixon discharged a firearm and Mixon “intercepted to stop the person.”

You can read the full statement below:

Statement from #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, on the decision by the Hamilton County Prosecutor not to file charges against Mixon based on an incident at Mixon’s house on March 6. pic.twitter.com/Qj7Z1jsnfw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

One juvenile was shot in the foot and taken to a hospital. Police later determined that the high schoolers were playing a game that involves running around a neighborhood with plastic guns “performing paramilitary movements.”

Shalonda Mixon’s boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, was the one who fired at the teenager, police said Thursday. Brewer is facing four criminal charges.

Mixon probably will not face NFL disciplinary action if no new information surfaces. The 26-year-old also had a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this offseason for an incident in which he was accused of pointing a firearm at someone. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing, but the charges were dismissed the next day.