Pro Bowl LB Shaq Barrett signs with new team

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaq Barrett is joining a new team, but it’s his old one.

Barrett is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Barrett was cut by the Bucs in February and then signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. However, Barrett decided to retire in July.

The Dolphins were holding Barrett’s rights and had him on the reserve/retired list. He applied for reinstatement, and the Dolphins had until Thursday to activate him. They instead waived him, and now Barrett is expected to sign with Tampa Bay since clearing waivers.

Barrett just turned 32, and his agent has said he would be ready to contribute immediately. The 8-7 Buccaneers host the 4-11 Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is tied with the Falcons for the NFC South lead, though Atlanta won both head-to-head matchups between the teams and holds a tiebreaker. The Bucs close out the season at home against the Saints in Week 18. The Falcons visit the Commanders on Sunday night and then host the Panthers in Week 18.

Barrett began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2014 and played in 61 games with them from 2015-2018. He then signed with Tampa Bay in 2019 and enjoyed immediate success with his new team. Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he had 51 tackles and 10 sacks for the Bucs.

Barrett won Super Bowls in 2015 with Denver and 2020 with Tampa Bay.