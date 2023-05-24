Ex-Pro Bowl WR’s son announces his college commitment

Anquan Boldin Jr. is choosing a different path from his father’s.

Boldin Jr, the son of retired former Pro Bowl wide receiver Anquan Boldin, announced this week that he has committed to play college basketball at the University at Buffalo.

100% Committed 💙🤍 AGTG pic.twitter.com/YsU0iBz7Py — Anquan Boldin Jr (@AnquanBoldinjr) May 24, 2023

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Boldin Jr. played last season at IMG Academy Blue in Brandeton, Fla. and averaged 18 points, two rebounds, and three assists per game (per his NCSA College Recruiting profile). He now heads to the city where his father briefly spent time with the Buffalo Bills (though he retired in 2017 without ever playing a single snap for them).

The elder Boldin played 14 seasons in the NFL for Arizona, Baltimore, San Francisco, and Detroit. He made three career Pro Bowl teams, had seven different years of 1,000 yards receiving, and won a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in 2013. While Boldin is still only 42, he has a son who is now ready to make his mark on the college game.