Pro Bowler returns to Twitter after being hacked

Pro Bowler Kevin Byard returned to Twitter this week after an absence due to a hack. Unlike most cases where being “hacked” is an excuse for someone sending a misguided tweet, Byard legitimately seemed to have lost his account.

“I got hacked,” Byard told reporters. “I don’t know what happened.”

Byard said he was locked out of his Instagram account too, but he was able to get back on that platform quicker than Twitter. He said he was happy to be back because he enjoys interacting with the fans.

The feeling is mutual. Having Byard back on Twitter is a welcome development for fans, especially those who remember Byard’s famous exchange with Deion Sanders.

Byard, 28, is now in his sixth season with the Titans. He was a Pro Bowl safety in 2017 and led the league with eight interceptions that season. He already has three interceptions and a defensive touchdown this season, to go along with 33 tackles.

Photo: Chipermc/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0